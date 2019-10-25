The Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Veterans that was terminated apparently needed a more permanent venue in order to continue.
The organization behind the event announced Thursday on Facebook that the Salute to Veterans air show had ceased all of its activities. The annual air show and parade has been a summer holiday event in Columbia for 30 years.
In a response Friday to a Facebook comment asking the reason for the cancellation, the organization said, "The logistics of our event have been challenged due to the unavailability of the Columbia Regional Airport and the Jefferson City Airport."
The response added that another venue would not be pursued.
The announcement came just months after the 2019 air show had moved to Jefferson City Memorial Airport because of construction at Columbia Regional Airport. That event was then canceled because of the extreme flooding in May in the Jefferson City area.
The Salute to Veterans air show dates back to 1989, when the first celebration included a parade and two WWII warbirds, a P-51 and a B-52.
In 1993, the air show saw a huge jump in prominence and attendance when the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, called and asked to perform. That year, the show was expanded to two days.
Over the years, the show became a staple of many Memorial Day celebrations for mid-Missourians.
By 2018, the organization had grown to more than 3,000 volunteers dedicated to honoring veterans.
"Unfortunately, all things run their course," the original announcement read. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that Salute to Veterans has ended its mission and ceased all activities.
"To all our Veterans: know that you will always be appreciated and remembered. THAT mission will never end!"
Comments on the Facebook site lamented the demise of the air show. Among them were these statements:
"So sad. A great big Thanks! to all who have made this what it was. The airshow will be greatly missed."
"Well this is super disheartening! I've taken my young family every year for the last 6 years ... except this past year, of course."
"My father attended every air show from its inception until he died in 2007. Many wonderful memories of him teaching my girls about aircraft, patriotism, and history."