The mid-Missouri chapter of the Military Officers Association of America released a video that is available to view on the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital Facebook page honoring Boone County veterans and their families.
The video is of the Memorial Day wreath-laying event sponsored by the organization last Monday. This is the second year that the event has been filmed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Missourian also reminds Boone County citizens that city and county offices will be closed Monday for the holiday.