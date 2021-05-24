“Cut, cut! Start from the top,” Col. Robert Ritter told the cameraman recording him. “This didn't happen last year.”
Ritter is the master of ceremonies for a Memorial Day wreath-laying sponsored by the mid-Missouri chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Last year, the annual event at the Boone County Courthouse went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're doing the same thing this year — only last year Ritter did the video in one take.
The video will be posted by Friday to the Facebook pages of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital and the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Memorial Day is Monday.
“This morning, we honor the fallen of Boone County, who gave their all and are commemorated by the memorials that stand here on the courthouse grounds,” Ritter said for the camera.
Trumpeter Gordon Fetterly of the Columbia Community Band played the national anthem, and Gail Fitzgerald of the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes & Drums played "Amazing Grace." Col. Jim Meyer recited the invocation and the benediction.
About halfway through the ceremony, Maj. Barbara Churchill, vice president of the local Military Officers Association, was called on to lay the wreath in front of a memorial for the veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
Before that, Lana Zerrer, a U.S. Air Force veteran and chief of staff to the director of Truman Veterans' Hospital, delivered the keynote address.
“We must never forget that freedom is not free, and there will always be a price to be paid,” Zerrer said. “If you have someone in your family who served, remember their sacrifice.”
Zerrer, who has been a physician since 2005, reflected on the past year and the relationship between COVID-19 and its effects on veterans and their families. “Please," she said, “if you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination, get one as soon as possible.”
The 18-minute video ended with a three-volley salute by members of the American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard. Fetterly played taps.