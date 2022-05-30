In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County.
Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
"Memorial Day means a great deal to me because I'm a warrior and I fought the war — one of them — and I lost friends, and came close to losing my life," retired Col. John Clark said. "That didn't bother me as much as the loss of life of my friends."
Clark, a Columbia native, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was held as a prisoner of war for six years. He said he is one of the only former prisoners of war from Vietnam in Missouri.
As a retired veteran, Clark said it's important for younger generations to understand the great sacrifices made for their rights. By remembering his experiences and those of other veterans, he said telling those stories is a way to describe the significance of service.
"The thing that bothers me the most is that so many young people today have no idea (of) the sacrifice," Clark said.
The 9 a.m. ceremony included performances by the Columbia Community Band and the Boone County Fire District Pipes and Drums, along with laying wreaths from 33 Boone County organizations.
This year's Memorial Day tradition marked the event's 95th year and the first in-person service in two years.
Wreaths were diverse in shape, size and color. Many were decorated with red, white and blue and were wrapped in a ribbon that signified which organization placed it.
"Memorial Day is more than a three-day holiday filled with backyard barbecues and the seasonal opening of pools," said Jeff Hoelscher, guest speaker and U.S. Navy veteran. "We also must take time to solemnly remember our fallen."
Hoelscher acknowledged that Memorial Day is meant to remember and honor those who died while serving in defense of the United States.
"Let us rededicate ourselves to advancing their unfinished work by never losing sight of the noble cause for which they gave their last full measure," he said, referencing President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, "the preservation of a nation founded on the principles of freedom and equality for all."