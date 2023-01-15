Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge.
The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
Attendees were greeted by pictures of Lushen's smiling face and had the opportunity to write a message for him and his family.
Instead of flowers, Lushen's family requested that people donate to a GoFundMe, which will distribute money to organizations that have been influential throughout his life.
Lushen died in a car crash early Dec. 31 near Grinnell, Kansas, according to a crash report from the Gove County Sheriff's Office. Lushen was then transported to a hospital, where he died.
Four other passengers survived the crash, including Walker Claridge.