A memorial service for Ed Lambeth, a former reporter and teacher of journalism ethics who died last year, will be at 11 a.m. July 24, on the west side of Walter Williams Hall on campus. The service will include the dedication of a magnolia tree as a tribute to him.
He died May 2, 2020, at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. At the time during the pandemic, it was announced that a Celebration of Life service would be postponed.
A veteran of the Korean War, Lambeth spent six years as a political reporter in Washington, D.C., after receiving his master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.
He then returned to the Midwest to begin a distinguished career teaching journalism students and advocating for the importance of practicing ethics in the field.
He founded the Washington Reporting Program at the MU School of Journalism, allowing students to gain experience reporting in the nation’s capital.
After spending time at the journalism programs at Indiana University and the University of Kentucky, he returned to MU to act as the head of graduate studies before eventually returning to a focus on teaching.
In his last several years at the university, he headed the Center on Religion and the Professions.