Two men were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their involvement in a plan to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway Counties.
Jeremiah Foley of Columbia was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, and Bradley Hensley of Callaway County was sentenced to 6 years. Both sentences did not include parole.
Last June, Foley pleaded guilty to the counts of conspiracy to distribute the drug and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
"Foley used two residences to store methamphetamine for distribution to his co-conspirators and others," the news release read. "He distributed methamphetamine to multiple customers, including Hensley, from each of these locations."
Hensley pleaded guilty to his participation in the drug-trafficking plan last July. He admitted to distributing methamphetamine and purchasing between 36 and 48 ounces of the drug from Foley over six months.
The case was investigated by the Columbia Police Department, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Oliver, according to the release.