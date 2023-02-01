Two men were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their involvement in a plan to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway Counties.

Jeremiah Foley of Columbia was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, and Bradley Hensley of Callaway County was sentenced to 6 years. Both sentences did not include parole. 

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

