A Columbia Police Department crime scene investigation van

A Columbia Police Department crime scene investigation van sits outside of the house where human remains were discovered on Wednesday at a neighborhood on the 2400 block of Bentley Court. Police have arrested 20-year-old Emma Adams on suspicion of second degree homicide. Adams is currently in the Boone County Jail without bond.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

A Boone County Circuit Judge is considering whether to allow a privately appointed doctor to perform a mental health evaluation on Emma Adams, who is accused of killing an MU student in January and burning his body in a fire pit.

Judge Jeff Harris said during a hearing Tuesday that he will consider a defense motion to appoint Dr. John Rabun, a psychiatry specialist in St. Louis, to conduct an evaluation.

