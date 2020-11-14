Sidewalks on the south side of East Broadway and on the west side of Eighth Street near Central Bank of Boone County are scheduled to close Nov. 17 for holiday light installations, according to a Friday news release from the City of Columbia.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on the same day, according to the release. The city urges pedestrians and motorists in the area to be careful, asking pedestrians to use the sidewalks on the north side of E. Broadway and the east side of S. Eighth St.
"Motorists and non motorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone," the release said.