The Columbia area had its first sprinkling of snow this season on Halloween, and cold temperatures to boot.
With temperatures below freezing for most of the day, the National Weather Service announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday, spanning from eastern Missouri into west Illinois.
MU’s campus Thursday morning was almost completely clear of snow and ice on the roads and sidewalks. There was a dusting of snow on grassy areas. Sidewalks in between dorms had been salted as of early Thursday morning.
While there were no road closures locally because of snow, an eight-person team reported in at 3 a.m. to treat any slick spots in Columbia along priority routes, Columbia Community Relations Specialist Barry Dalton said.
A freeze warning by the National Weather Service was in place until 10 a.m. Thursday between Columbia and St. Louis.
Inclement weather caused an accident with multiple cars at the intersection of U.S. 63 and Missouri 763, according to Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The BCFD has worked several vehicle crashes so far this morning. Roads are slick, especially bridges and overpasses. Leave a little early, drive slower and get to where you’re going safely. pic.twitter.com/XQOsrTXoqr— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) October 31, 2019
The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to take extra precautions while driving in winter weather conditions:
- Keep your fuel tank at least half full.
- Keep your cellphone fully charged.
- Have an ice scraper and other tools in your trunk.
- Decrease your speed when snow or ice is around.
Snow on Halloween is an uncommon occurrence, only seen a handful of times since 1890, according to KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke.
The last time Columbia had seen even a trace of snow on Halloween was in 2017. However, there had been only four previous instances of Halloween snow in Columbia: in 2017, 1954, 1951 and 1912.
“There’s only a 2% percent chance that we get snow on Halloween,” Gewecke said.
This low temperature on Halloween is also rare for Columbia, according to Gewecke. With low temperatures dropping near or into the 20s, it was cold during trick-or-treating.
On Thursday, Columbia tied the record for the lowest high temperature on Halloween with a temperature of 39 degrees. The record for the lowest high temperature was previously tied between just 1951 and 1993, Gewecke said.