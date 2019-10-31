The Columbia area had its first sprinkling of snow this season on Halloween, and cold temperatures to boot.
With temperatures below freezing expected for most of the day, the National Weather Service announced a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the day, spanning from eastern Missouri into west Illinois.
MU's campus Thursday morning was almost completely clear of snow and ice on roads and sidewalks. There was a dusting of snow on grassy areas. Sidewalks in between dorms had been salted as of early Thursday morning.
While there have been no road closures locally because of snow, an eight-person team reported in at 3 a.m. to treat any slick spots in Columbia along priority routes, Columbia Community Relations Specialist Barry Dalton said in a telephone call.
A freeze warning by the National Weather Service was in place until 10 a.m. Thursday between Columbia and St. Louis.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to take extra precautions while driving in winter weather conditions:
- Keep your fuel tank at least half full
- Keep your cell phone fully charged
- Have an ice scraper and other tools in your trunk
- Decrease your speed when snow or ice is around