Merry SmithMas! One family's decorations make the holiday very bright

Starting after Thanksgiving day, the first person awake in the Smith house has a very important job each morning.
“Siri, Christmas time,” is at times the first phrase uttered in the home.
All at once, lights blink to life around the house. With six Christmas trees, an illuminated banister and various decorations filling the shelves, there’s hardly a dark spot in the home.
Daniel Smith’s favorite decorations are the ones he inherited from his grandmother, including two Santa dolls that sit in chairs in the front room. Kara Smith’s personal favorite is the forest of small trees on a bookshelf.
Five-year-old Charlotte likes the collection of stuffed snowmen, which she has termed her “crew,” and ten-year-old Madelynn favors the tree in her room.
The Smith family doesn’t just keep their Christmas decor restricted to the interior, though. The winter wonderland extends to the front and side yards.
Each day at sunset, somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 lights turn on automatically. The lights, along with a variety of inflatables and a forest of blinking trees, turn the house into a shining holiday beacon.
The transformation from average holiday decorations to their current display started roughly three years ago.
“We noticed one time, someone was stopping out in front of our house years ago,” Daniel Smith said. “It was like, ‘Wow, they're enjoying our lights.’ And then I feel like that's where we started to add more lights and stuff.”
The Smiths have been building their collection for over a decade. The oldest piece of their yard display is the twelve-year-old light-up Rudolph.
Assembling an array this large takes time. Daniel began the process in the first week of November.
“I did the roof first because when it's cold and windy, it really is not fun to be up there,” Daniel Smith said. “So I did that first, and we just don't turn it on until after Thanksgiving.”
Over the next three weeks, the entire family works together to put the other pieces into place. Charlotte’s and Madelynn’s jobs consist primarily of testing light strands and putting stakes in the yard, but Charlotte hopes to one day help her dad on the roof.
Working with thousands of lights is not without its challenges. One of the most frustrating aspects of such a complex display is the additional fragility it comes with. Rain poses a particularly irritating threat to the show, as water slipping into even one of the outlets can shut everything down.
“That's probably what's most frustrating,” Daniel Smith said. “We put in all this work, and we can't even turn them on.”
Despite the hard work and challenges that come with a display of this size, the Smith family is in agreement that the reward far outweighs the costs.
“You never know what people are dealing with or going through,” Kara Smith said. “So just to have something that they can look at and enjoy, that's really why we do it. And we really love it, too. So we just hope other people enjoy it as much as we do.”