You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Merry SmithMas! One family's decorations make the holiday very bright

  • 2 min to read
Merry SmithMas! One family's decorations make the holiday very bright

Starting after Thanksgiving day, the first person awake in the Smith house has a very important job each morning.

“Siri, Christmas time,” is at times the first phrase uttered in the home.

All at once, lights blink to life around the house. With six Christmas trees, an illuminated banister and various decorations filling the shelves, there’s hardly a dark spot in the home.

Charlotte Smith, 5, reaches to place a dried orange slice

Charlotte Smith, 5, reaches to place a dried orange slice on the family's kitchen tree on Dec. 14 at her home in Columbia. The Smith family added the kitchen tree to their collection last winter, making it the sixth Christmas tree in their home.

Daniel Smith’s favorite decorations are the ones he inherited from his grandmother, including two Santa dolls that sit in chairs in the front room. Kara Smith’s personal favorite is the forest of small trees on a bookshelf.

Five-year-old Charlotte likes the collection of stuffed snowmen, which she has termed her “crew,” and ten-year-old Madelynn favors the tree in her room.

The Smith family doesn’t just keep their Christmas decor restricted to the interior, though. The winter wonderland extends to the front and side yards.

The Smith family's Schnauzer, Rosie

LEFT: An ornament of the Smith family's dog Rosie dressed up in a scarf and Santa hat dangles from the tree in the family's living room on Dec. 14 at their home in Columbia. The living room tree is home to sentimental ornaments, including some Daniel's grandmother used to own when he was growing up, ones made by Charlotte and her sister Madelynn, decorations from vacations and more. RIGHT: Rosie, the Smith family's dog, sits for a treat on Dec. 14, 2021 at the family's home in Columbia. "Mom loves her Schnauzers," Madelynn said.

Each day at sunset, somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 lights turn on automatically. The lights, along with a variety of inflatables and a forest of blinking trees, turn the house into a shining holiday beacon.

The transformation from average holiday decorations to their current display started roughly three years ago.

“We noticed one time, someone was stopping out in front of our house years ago,” Daniel Smith said. “It was like, ‘Wow, they're enjoying our lights.’ And then I feel like that's where we started to add more lights and stuff.”

A light-up Rudolph decoration

A light-up Rudolph decoration glows in the Smith family's yard on Dec. 19 on Wisteria Ln. in Columbia. Rudolph has been with the Smiths since Kara and Daniel got married in 2008. The family still has a lot of their original decorations, including some lights in their yard and the angel on top of their living room tree.

The Smiths have been building their collection for over a decade. The oldest piece of their yard display is the twelve-year-old light-up Rudolph.

Assembling an array this large takes time. Daniel began the process in the first week of November.

“I did the roof first because when it's cold and windy, it really is not fun to be up there,” Daniel Smith said. “So I did that first, and we just don't turn it on until after Thanksgiving.”

Madelynn Smith reaches to hang a pinecone

Madelynn Smith reaches to hang a pinecone on the kitchen tree on Dec. 14 at her home in Columbia. The family collected the pinecones from local parks and handmade the other decorations on the tree as well.

Over the next three weeks, the entire family works together to put the other pieces into place. Charlotte’s and Madelynn’s jobs consist primarily of testing light strands and putting stakes in the yard, but Charlotte hopes to one day help her dad on the roof.

Working with thousands of lights is not without its challenges. One of the most frustrating aspects of such a complex display is the additional fragility it comes with. Rain poses a particularly irritating threat to the show, as water slipping into even one of the outlets can shut everything down.

Christmas lights line the basement stairs

Christmas lights line the basement stairs and glimmer in the entryway of the Smith's home on Dec. 14 in Columbia. All their decorations are automated, both inside and outside. "It's Christmas time!" Daniel says, and lights flicker on throughout the home. "When you have so many lights like we do, it's too time consuming to not have them automated. This way, we can also leave them on after we go to sleep and when we're not home, so people can keep enjoying them."

“That's probably what's most frustrating,” Daniel Smith said. “We put in all this work, and we can't even turn them on.”

Despite the hard work and challenges that come with a display of this size, the Smith family is in agreement that the reward far outweighs the costs.

“You never know what people are dealing with or going through,” Kara Smith said. “So just to have something that they can look at and enjoy, that's really why we do it. And we really love it, too. So we just hope other people enjoy it as much as we do.”

The Smiths enjoy a family dinner

The Smiths enjoy a family dinner in between their kitchen and living room trees on Dec. 19 at their home in Columbia. They have a total of six Christmas trees inside their home, with others in their entryway, the basement, and both of the girls' bedrooms.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2021 Studying magazine writing and editing Reach me at joziecrouch@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you