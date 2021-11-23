For the first time in its 100-year history, MERS Goodwill will close for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Stores will also close or close early on the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The Columbia store, 1405 Grindstone Parkway, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. On Wednesday and Dec. 31, the store will close at 5 p.m.
The changes in hours were made to allow staff to have more time to spend with their loved ones and to thank employees, according to a news release.