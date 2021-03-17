MERS Goodwill received a one-year grant from the Caterpillar Foundation to help it provide digital skills training to approximately 73 people in the Columbia area, according to a Wednesday news release.
MERS Goodwill provides job training and employment services at 62 career centers in 89 counties in Missouri and southern Illinois.
The digital skills program will include training on computer use basics, keyboarding, internet search optimization, online job searching, application submission, email account usage and proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
MERS Goodwill locations in the Columbia area include:
- The Goodwill Retail Store of Columbia at 1405 Grindstone Parkway.
- The Career Center of Columbia and the Goodwill Excel Center, both at 101 N. Fourth St.