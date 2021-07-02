Recycling drop-off centers at Moser’s Foods locations at 900 N. Keene St. and 705 Business Loop 70 W. will be closed beginning Wednesday.
Misuse of the drop-off sites has created problems for Moser’s and prompted the city to shut the sites down, city Utilities Department spokesperson Matt Nestor said.
"People leaving trash and things that aren't supposed to be recycled in the area creates a mess in the parking lot," Nestor said.
About 10 recycling centers are available around the city. The department also is working on opening more recycling centers, Nestor said.
"There’s one that’s been approved to go in at Cosmo Park," Nestor said. "There are also a couple more that are being proposed, being discussed and will go to council for approval."
To make these sites more accessible for everyone, people using them need to recycle properly, Nestor said.
"Those areas are for recycling," Nestor said, "not for trash, not for leaving mattresses and desks sitting out there."
For more information about recycling guidelines and centers, people can visit the utility's website.