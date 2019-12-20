Methodist church to debut digital stained glass windows

For centuries, stained-glass windows have used color and light to tell stories.
On Christmas Eve, a contemporary adaptation of the ancient art form will light up the side of the Missouri United Methodist Church with digital technology.
The piece, designed by local artist Chelsea Myers, will be projected onto the south wall of the church from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. The video is an animated series of geometric shapes that climb the church wall as they shape-shift, expand and transform into newly imagined windows.
“It’s like Jack and the beanstalk,” said Jacky Gingrich during a test run at the church Wednesday night.
The concept was originally conceived by church member Clyde Bentley, who asked himself what stained glass windows would look like with today’s digital technology.
The resulting piece is, in his mind, not a new piece of technological advancement but an evolution of the traditional stained glass windows most popular in the late Middle Ages.
“Technology is never invented,” said Bentley, an MU emeritus associate professor. “It evolves.”
The project, named “Columbia’s Wall,” is part of a wider effort called The Arts Initiative, started by Missouri United Methodist Church members Gingrich and Judith LeFevre. The hope is to project the work of different artists onto “Columbia’s Wall” every month.
The initiative is meant to both “reach in” to the church congregation and “reach out” to the community and do so while taking advantage of the local artist community.
“Columbia’s Wall” is a reach-out event, while reach-in events take place during Sunday services. Thus far, those Sunday events have included singers and an instrumentalist, and there are plans to bring in visual artists and dancers.
“Our aim was to amplify the experience of worshipers — of congregants — about once a month,” LeFevre said.
Somewhere along the way, the people behind The Arts Initiative heard a member of the church describe the project as “melding the creative with the Creator.” LeFevre said that phrase is a “beautiful summation” of The Arts Initiative.
What it is
Myers’ digital stained-glass installation is the first to be produced for “Columbia’s Wall.” It is a 21st-century combination of art and technology.
The artist is the owner of Tiny Attic Productions, a Columbia-based multimedia and animation studio. She remembers a week where she was thinking about the need for abstract video projects that aren’t reliant on a captive audience to be seen. She was imagining a “video art gallery.”
Then she got a call from LeFevre, who pitched Myers a video animation project that would be displayed for a noncaptive audience on a wall of the Missouri United Methodist Church. Myers called the conversation “serendipitous.”
In discussions about what specifically to put on the wall, Bentley brought up digital stained glass windows. From there, the team was off to the races.
Myers described her creative process as picturing specific patterns she wanted the projection to take, then figuring out how to get the digital pieces from Point A to Point B to Point C in the most visually engaging way.
Designs within the moving installation are inspired by different things — La Sagrada Familia, for example, a cathedral in Barcelona, Spain, with a striking visual design.
She said the memory comes from a time she was staying in Spain, where, “walking through the streets, everything was art.”
Other designs are inspired by geometry, organic figures or those seen within Methodist churches. No matter their inspiration, Myers stresses that the art is intended to be nondenominational and nonspecific to any one person’s experience.
“Stained glass is not particular to any religion or spirituality,” Myers said, noting the existence of stained glass in mosques and secular places like universities and homes.
How it works
The technological side of the installation was left up to Duncan Bindbeutel and Ben Harris. Bindbeutel is the director of art installation for the True/False Film Festival and acted as the liaison between the creative and technological sides of the project.
Harris is an electric engineer who designed a circuit board that could control the projection remotely.
On the night of the test-run, Bindbeutel was on site operating the projector from his phone. A phone application “talks” to an application on his computer that talks to the projector mounted on a church wall.
“It’s as seamless and intuitive as it sounds,” Bindbeutel said, striking a sarcastic tone. “But the results are worth it.”
Myers’ art is custom-designed for this specific wall, so with a few adjustments, it fits exactly. He said the ultimate plan is for the technology to become as “automated as possible.”
The choice of wall had outreach in mind. It overlooks a parking lot where pedestrians can gather to watch the exhibit and the church can host outdoor events while “Columbia’s Wall” lights up the background.
“We think it has tremendous potential to create new communities,” LeFevre said.