A man in Mexico, Missouri, has won $98,000 from playing the same lottery numbers for more than four years. According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, the man checked the app and thought the numbers looked familiar.
After confirming the numbers were correct, he made plans to pay off his credit cards. The $98,000 is the most money a Mexico resident has ever won from Show Me Cash.
The lottery is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until they are won.
Boone and other counties benefit from the Missouri Lottery, as money from the sale of lottery tickets is disseminated throughout Missouri. Schools in Boone County were given $5,116,849, with Columbia Public Schools receiving $4,236,846 of that.
The money is filtered through different programs like the Classroom Trust Fund, which funds school maintenance and enhancements based on average daily attendance.
Individual numbers can be found on the Missouri Lottery Website.