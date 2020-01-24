Mouse racing is already an uncommon event on its own. The sixth annual Callaway Cup Mouse Races, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Fulton, adds another flair to the affair by making it Mardi-Gras themed.
Attendees can enjoy a Cajun-style meal and frozen cocktails while they watch the races, which take place Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fulton Event Center. Spectators are invited to make bets on their favorite mice, brought by a "Mouse Man" from St. Louis, while they dash through a miniature racecourse.
According to the Rotary Club of Fulton, the races' proceeds always benefit charities within the Fulton community. This year, the club has partnered with the Super Sam Foundation, which focuses on "raising awareness, funding research and supporting families in the fight" with pediatric cancer, according to the foundation's website.
“Maternal and child health is one of Rotary’s six areas of focus, which fits well with this cause,” said Sherry McCarthy, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Fulton, in a Monday news release.