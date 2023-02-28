Michelle Ndiaye, who has spent years of her career focused on peace work and efforts in Africa, gave a keynote lecture Tuesday for the finale to MU’s Black History Month events.
Ndiaye shared her experiences as a special representative of the chairperson of the African Union, head of the African Union Liaison Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the granddaughter of Léopold Sédar Senghor, a founder of the Negritude Movement and the first president of Senegal.
The lecture, held at the MU Bond Life Sciences Center, followed an earlier luncheon where Ndiaye conversed with students, who she said inspired her with their discussions.
Her lecture focused on the worldwide movement of Pan-Africanism, which prioritizes the solidarity and unity of Africans within the continent as well as the diaspora.
Ndiaye referred to the movement in the 21st century as “renewed Pan-Africanism” and introduced three areas she believes played a transformative role in the movement — democratic spaces, access to food security and the role of youth.
Ndiaye emphasized two things throughout her lecture — context and conversation.
“Context matters because it echoes in a very important way,” Ndiaye said.
Quoting Pan-Africanism activist Marcus Garvey, she said “A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without its roots.”
The theme of this year’s Black History Month at MU is “Black Resistance.”
It is “an opportunity to reflect on the global struggles of Black communities in the context of both the impediments and triumphs,” according to MU’s website.
Ndiaye related her speech to the theme by discussing the role of African youth in the movement’s economic, political and social evolution. She said Black resistance has moved from an ideological trajectory to “a call to action towards inclusive development.”
Referencing statistics from the World Economic Forum, Ndiaye said people refer to Africa as the “children’s continent” due to the increasingly high youth population. She said she thinks this is promising for the future of Pan-Africanism, as the youth is looking at how to move forward with ideas and action, she said.
“It’s no longer a movement for liberating Africa, it’s about harnessing the potential that we have. The thinking today is no longer about the past — it’s about the future,” Ndiaye said.
Ndiaye encouraged students to seek out opportunities to get involved, though she said they may be difficult to find. The African Development Bank Group is one organization she mentioned that she said seeks to help interested youth members.