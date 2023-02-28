Michelle Ndiaye, who has spent years of her career focused on peace work and efforts in Africa, gave a keynote lecture Tuesday for the finale to MU’s Black History Month events.

Ndiaye shared her experiences as a special representative of the chairperson of the African Union, head of the African Union Liaison Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the granddaughter of Léopold Sédar Senghor, a founder of the Negritude Movement and the first president of Senegal.

