Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless is set to donate over 3,000 pairs of socks to shelters across mid-Missouri on Monday.
The non-profit organization is run by Janet and Edward Miller of California, Missouri.
The Millers started the organization in honor of their late son, Ben, who died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm in August 2017.
"We were absolutely grief stricken for the first couple months," Janet Miller said. "We decided we can either let it destroy us or we can do something and have something positive come out of his life."
The Millers said they wanted to do something meaningful that Ben would have liked, so they chose to donate one of his favorite things: new socks.
"He always said that he wanted to get rich enough so that he would never have to wear the same pair of socks twice," Janet Miller said.
Miller characterized her son as someone who was generous and humble and who never wanted any recognition for his good deeds.
"He really liked helping people, and he never really wanted credit for helping people," she said. "We thought that was the perfect way to honor him."
Miller said socks are the most-needed and least-donated item for homeless people.
"I think that sometimes they're the forgotten people," she said. "We felt like it was just an area that would have a lot of impact, and we thought that it would be something that Ben would like."
Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless has been operating for two years.
The Millers' goal for the first year was to collect 500 pairs of socks. Instead they collected 900. Their second-year goal was 2,000 pairs. They started collecting socks earlier in the year at collection bins in California and Jefferson City. They collected 3,100 pairs.
The Millers said a lot of donations came from family and friends, but their efforts to grow the organization resulted in donations coming from strangers and from all over the country. Some people donated money, which the Millers used to buy more socks.
The Millers said socks will be donated to three places in Columbia: the Salvation Army, Phoenix Programs and Welcome Home. They picked veterans organizations because Edward Miller is a veteran.
"There's a lot of homeless veterans, and they need our help," Edward Miller said. "They're just like any other homeless people. They just need our help, too."
The donation comes at a significant time. Sunday was Ben's birthday. He would've been 37.
"I did a little tribute, and I said 'Ben, you got your new socks, 3,100 people donated socks for you. Sorry you're not here to wear them,'" Janet Miller said.
"I can just see him shake his head. He'd be pleased. He'd be real pleased."