Residents of mid-Missouri may want to stock-up on water as forecasters anticipate continued dry, hot conditions for the summer months.

June 1 marks the beginning of the three-month period designated by weather specialists as meteorological summer. For those already exhausted by the dry Missouri climate, it may be time to prepare for more of the same.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.