Residents of mid-Missouri may want to stock-up on water as forecasters anticipate continued dry, hot conditions for the summer months.
June 1 marks the beginning of the three-month period designated by weather specialists as meteorological summer. For those already exhausted by the dry Missouri climate, it may be time to prepare for more of the same.
“If I had to bet on something, I would expect to see this extreme drought to expand more toward the northeast because we haven’t had much rain there,” said Andrew Labit, First Alert Meteorologist for KOMU 8.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center outlooks are the primary resource for centers like the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Senior Service Hydrologist Mark Fuchs said that the three-month outlook is “somewhat optimistic,” but overall hard to predict.
“There’s maybe some hope for the future but the start of the summer looks to be on the hot side and the dry side,” Fuchs said. “The drought is worsening.”
Precipitation levels for the year so far are 5.5 inches below average.
The drought is making water a hot commodity, and a necessary one to beat the heat. Both farmers and private citizens should expect higher water bills in the coming months as their usage increases.
Labit advised residents to stay on top of their watering, whether that be for agriculture, gardens or houseplants. He said that the forecast indicates better chances for rain in late June, but the local area would need significant help to lift it out of drought.
“We would need decent rain showers for approximately a week consistently to come back to a more moderate category,” Labit said. “For now, plan to stick around in at least a severe to moderate drought in June.”
Climate for the upcoming months can be difficult to predict, as meteorologists typically focus on a week to two-week timeframe.
Fuchs said there is optimism for above normal precipitation, particularly in southeastern Missouri, but this likelihood is only about 40-50%.
“Is there a chance that it may be below average precipitation?” Fuchs said. “Yes there is, it’s just not the biggest probability.”