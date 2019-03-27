Farming is the most inclement occupation.
At least that's what Harry Thompson, 65, would say. He should know: He's lived his entire life on a 400-acre farm outside Jefferson City that's been in his family since the 1850s, and he works on another 1,000 acres of rented land.
"It’s just so challenging and so complex," Thompson said, "the amount of variables that we have little or no control over."
One variable in particular stood out in the past year: extreme weather.
Thompson's farm was affected by the drought of summer 2018 followed by freezing temperatures over winter, which led to a difficult season for him and many mid-Missouri farmers through 2018 and into early 2019.
After the 2018 drought cost Missouri farmers some of their crops, they were left with less to sell and less hay to feed cattle. That lead to more crop insurance claims than ever before for MU research centers and increasing prices on hay, said Tim Reinbott, assistant director of the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station. And an unusually intemperate winter hasn't helped, instead often making it harder for farmers such as Thompson to feed their cattle while ice kept crops from receiving proper oxygen.
All in all, the drought recovery was significantly weather-delayed in mid-Missouri. Even flooding of the Missouri River in recent weeks has put farmers in the area at risk of further damages, according to Associated Press reporting.
As is routine, Thompson's cows take in more food in the winter to keep themselves warm, he said. But delivering food to them was harder this winter.
"If it's not the snow, it's been mud, and on those days, the ground was frozen hard," he said.
The cold weather also affected crops in the region. Reinbott said the ice kept crops from getting the oxygen they needed.
"Snow is one thing," Reinbott said. "Ice is a little different. Ice suffocates a crop."
But the real problem began in April 2018, Thompson said. When it suddenly became hot early last spring, some grasses that prefer cool weather didn't grow as well. That created issues in feeding cattle, which often graze on grasses such as fescue throughout the summer.
"We were on the verge of being short on grass all summer and early fall," Thompson said.
The lack of favorable conditions continued through the summer, with only a few timely rains and never an abundance of moisture, he said.
One pond was so completely dried up during the summer, Thompson said, he had to bring water to the herd every day for two months. His corn and soybean crops also had reduced yields.
Good time for a switch
For someone like Thompson, whose primary source of personal income is farming, the unpredictable weather creates financial instability. He said he tries to maintain his income by using older machinery and avoids buying anything he doesn't need.
And even so, those measures didn't help that much in the past year.
"This last year's been a challenge," Thompson said. "The yield's come down some, so that has been a challenge to make things reach."
MU Extension state beef specialist Eric Bailey worked with cattle farmers on methods to cut costs as hay prices jumped from $35 to $95 per bale, due to higher demand following the summer 2018 drought.
Bailey found cheaper feed options for many cattle farmers. It's hard to take hay completely out of a cow's diet, but much of it can be replaced with other crops, such as corn, he said.
That's convenient, because "corn was really cheap last year," Bailey said. "So I had producers feed as much corn as we could practically get into the cows."
Corn is more nutritious than hay, too, so it's a suitable substitute. But many farmers were cautious about making the switch because "hay is a culture" in Missouri, Bailey said.
'Offsetting the perils'
When yield loss is significant, many farmers rely on crop insurance to get back lost money, Reinbott said.
The MU research centers may have lost up to $500,000 due to the lower yields in 2018, Reinbott said. And that left the research centers with high crop insurance claims.
To make the claims, farms have to lose a significant percentage of their average yields. Though the farms don't always need it, the insurance can help "offset those perils" of a difficult year when farms lose a lot of money, Thompson said.
"You may not use it for 10 years and then when you use it, you use it," Reinbott said.
Thompson, who also relies on insurance for crop losses, said he's glad that 2018 — and the difficult weather that came with it — is over.
"I'm looking forward to 2019," he said, "hoping that we get back to a more normal year for Missouri, if there is such a thing."
