Bubbles and empowering music filled the air Saturday outside the Daniel Boone City Building as people danced and waved Pride flags in support of queer and trans youths.
The dance party, hosted by CoMo for Progress Nclusion Plus and The Center Project,was originally scheduled for Friday as part of a number of nationwide events aimed at uniting transgender and queer youths and celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility, organized by Queer Youth Assemble. The event in Columbia was pushed back to Saturday due to weather, according to the event's Facebook page.
Rebecca Shaw, organizer of the event and member of CoMo for Progress, said the event created a space for joy for transgender and queer people, especially during a time when a number of anti-LGTBQ+ bills are circulating in the Missouri legislature.
"People have been going nonstop to the Capitol to speak at committee hearings and talk about the difficulties they're having with the laws that are being passed, and it's just such a weight on everybody," Shaw said. "I thought we just wanted to have a moment where people could relax and not think about the hardships and problems with the community, and enjoy being seen."
During the event, attendees showed support by holding signs, wearing colorful clothing and writing kind messages with chalk.
"We just want them (people who identify as LGBTQ+) to know that we are here to support them, we love them, we care about them and we will fight for their rights," said Renee Maxwell.
Kristin Nies, West Boulevard Elementary school teacher, brought two of her children to the dance party. She said she attended the event to show her kids that all people are valuable.
"I think that knowing we are all people here together on this planet is what I want to be a part of and my children to be a part of," Nies said. "We are who we are, and all people are valuable."
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Missouri was tied with Oklahoma for the second-most anti-LGBTQ+ legislative bills in 2023 nationwide, according to American Civil Liberties Union data. Texas was the leading state.
Two bills that would affect transgender and queer youths are Senate Bills 39 and 49. SB39 prohibits children to play on sports teams that align with their chosen gender identity, and SB49 prohibits health care options for children who wish to transition.
These are "scary times" for transgender people with the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, Maxwell said.
"What's happening right now is actual fascism," Maxwell said. "If we're not willing to speak up and fight about it, then we shouldn't be surprised if we lose our entire democracy to it."