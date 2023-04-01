Bubbles and empowering music filled the air Saturday outside the Daniel Boone City Building as people danced and waved Pride flags in support of queer and trans youths. 

The dance party, hosted by CoMo for Progress Nclusion Plus and The Center Project,was originally scheduled for Friday as part of a number of nationwide events aimed at uniting transgender and queer youths and celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility, organized by Queer Youth Assemble. The event in Columbia was pushed back to Saturday due to weather, according to the event's Facebook page.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you