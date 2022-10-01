 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19.

For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.

Dr. Red Hawk Bethany Lessard beads in her vendor booth

Dr. Red Hawk Bethany Lessard beads in her vendor booth on Saturday at the Cooper County Fairgrounds in Boonville. Lessard is a seventh-generation bead worker and has been beading for 40 years. Her motto is, “You can’t sell it if you don’t make it.” She said she “can start a new piece and never know what it is until getting halfway through it.”
Emaila Santiago admires the products of a booth

Emaila Santiago, 4, admires the products at a booth Saturday with Sean Riddell at the Cooper County Fair Grounds in Boonville. Riddell thought he had Cherokee ancestry until a DNA test revealed otherwise, but he still celebrates the culture.
8th Annual Harvest Moon Intertribal Pow Pow

Attendees of the eighth annual Harvest Moon Intertribal Pow Pow watch the gourd dancing Saturday in the center of the Cooper County Fairgrounds in Boonville. Preparations for the powwow were made all year and featured dancing, drumming, vendors and a celebration of Native culture.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Art. Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you