In an update Tuesday, Rock Bridge Memorial State Park canceled its First Day Hike due to the inclement weather expected New Year's weekend, according to Missouri State Parks’ twitter.
Missouri State Parks previously invited people to ring in the new year with a series of guided hikes on New Year's Day. Thirty-four state parks and historic sites were supposed to participate, including several in mid-Missouri.
Part of a nationwide initiative by America’s State Parks, the First Day Hikes program encourages people to get outdoors. Nearly 55,000 people were expected to participate across the U.S.
In Columbia, a guided tour of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park was meant to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People could also choose to take a self-guided hike there any time from sunrise to sunset.
Other mid-Missouri options included hikes leaving from the McBain Trailhead of the Katy Trail State Park and a hike at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site. A complete list of participating parks, meetup locations and times is available online.
“A first-day hike is a great way to start a new tradition and spend time with your friends and family in the new year! We encourage you to get out and enjoy some fresh air, while exploring the landscape of your favorite Missouri state park,” said Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly.
Missouri State Parks encourages people to check the Park and Site Status Map to check for temporary closures, as the winter weather conditions may impact the services and sites available.
Missourian reporter Abigail White contributed.