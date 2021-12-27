Missouri State Parks is inviting people to ring in the new year with a series of guided hikes on New Year's Day. Thirty-four state parks and historic sites are participating, including several in mid-Missouri.
Part of a nationwide initiative by America’s State Parks, the First Day Hikes program encourages people to get outdoors. Nearly 55,000 people are expected to participate across the U.S.
In Columbia, a guided tour of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People can also choose to take a self-guided hike there any time from sunrise to sunset.
Other mid-Missouri options include hikes leaving from the McBain Trailhead of the Katy Trail State Park and a hike at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site. A complete list of participating parks, meetup locations and times is available online.
“A first-day hike is a great way to start a new tradition and spend time with your friends and family in the new year! We encourage you to get out and enjoy some fresh air, while exploring the landscape of your favorite Missouri state park,” said Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly.