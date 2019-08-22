Mid-Missouri PrideFest is celebrating its 15th year from 1 to 10 p.m. Aug. 24 at Rose Music Hall.

According to the organization's website, this event is a family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Mid-Missouri PrideFest's website emphasizes how important events like this are to the community. Pride festivals "not only celebrate our identities and the things that make us unique, but it also gives the community an opportunity to show their support to their LGBTQ neighbors, friends, employees and customers."

Admission is free and will include entertainment, food, vendors and more.  You can find out more information on the event's Facebook page.

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

  • Public Life Reporter, Fall 2019. Studying Investigative Journalism and Political Science. Contact me at paulschloesser@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

