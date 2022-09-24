Mid-Missouri PrideFest welcomes local LGBTQ community with open arms

Columbia’s “LGBTQA-Z Community Choir,” the Quorus, sings onstage Saturday during the Mid-Missouri PrideFest at Rose Music Hall. The Quorus is conducted and directed by local music educator Audra Sergel.
Fluttering rainbow fans filled the air Saturday as glitter-covered bodies strolled along the colored booths of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest.
The feeling of support was evident on the first day of the annual festival, which was held at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at noon Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, ending in the evening.
Near one tent a man yelled, “Free hugs! Free hugs! Does anyone need a hug?”
Dozens of people gladly stepped into the open arms of those wearing blue “Free Mom and Dad Hugs” shirts. Everyone left with a smile, but some left with tears streaming down their smile lines, too.
Free hugs are common at Pride events; they can provide a feeling of comfort for those in the LGBTQIA+ community who may not have a relationship with their parents because of their identity.
The event featured both drag and musical performances, as well as activities geared toward a younger crowd, such as face painting and crafts.
With more than 100 vendors, PrideFest appeared like a little rainbow village of shops, art and kindness. Arthur Smith, 62, of Millersburg — the man responsible for the loud offers of hugs — said PrideFest is a much-needed event in light of the world today.
“I love letting people know that they’re loved for who they are and that there is someone who actually cares about them,” Smith said. “It’s wonderful. This is the way it should be.”
This year, the festival featured a new health pavilion with a variety of inclusive booths. Workers handed out free COVID tests and administered monkeypox vaccines. The booths overflowed as people gathered to learn about ways health care can become more inclusive to all.
“(The health pavilion) shows all of the community that everyone belongs and everyone deserves equal care for their health,” said Kellie Faerber, director of people services for Boone Health.
It’s been nearly two decades since PrideFest first started as a potluck picnic at Cosmo Park with hotdogs and volleyball, but for others, the experience is all new.
Alexis Miller was thrilled to be at her first PrideFest since the pandemic started and her first PrideFest as being more than just an ally. Miller identifies as aromantic and asexual, facets of her identity that took her a while to recognize.
“It feels a little different when you’re a member of the community,” she said.
As the secretary of Mid-Missouri PrideFest, Hillary Wheeler was most excited to show the community what can happen when queer agencies of all kinds gather in one place. As someone who grew up in a town smaller than Columbia, Wheeler didn’t see a lot of representation in her community. She said she recognizes that homophobia and bias are still prominent social issues, but the fact that the event is being held at all amazes her.
“We affirm that we’re not alone (when hosting events like PrideFest),” Wheeler said. “It helps our community to find support when some people refuse that.”
The event is free aside from food and drinks. Downtown parking is also free Sunday.