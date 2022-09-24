 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mid-Missouri PrideFest welcomes local LGBTQ community with open arms

Drag queen Musica Malone enters the stage.

Drag queen Musica Malone enters the stage Saturday during the opening ceremony of the Mid-Missouri's PrideFest at Rose Music Hall. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe was in attendance for the event.

 Cora Mitchell/Missourian

Fluttering rainbow fans filled the air Saturday as glitter-covered bodies strolled along the colored booths of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest.

The feeling of support was evident on the first day of the annual festival, which was held at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at noon Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, ending in the evening.

Watson Allen Maeve Allen and Lindsey Allen cheer for the Quorus.

From left, Watson Allen, 3, Maeve Allen, 2, and Lindsey Allen cheer for the Quorus on Saturday during the Mid-Missouri PrideFest at Rose Music Hall. Watson and Maeve danced during the performance.
Columbia’s “LGBTQA-Z Community Choir”, the Quorus, sings.

Columbia’s “LGBTQA-Z Community Choir,” the Quorus, sings onstage Saturday during the Mid-Missouri PrideFest at Rose Music Hall. The Quorus is conducted and directed by local music educator Audra Sergel.
Jessica Grady adds lyrics onto a board from PrideFest’s Spotify playlist.

Jessica Grady adds lyrics onto a board from PrideFest’s Spotify playlist Saturday at the Mid-Missouri PrideFest. Grady added lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s “Starships.”
Jocelyn Acton plays a game of pong with a kickball and buckets.

Jocelyn Acton, 9, plays a game of pong with a kickball and buckets Saturday at the Mid-Missouri PrideFest. Acton successfully threw a kickball into a bucket.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou senior studying journalism and film studies, with minors in English and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies. You can reach me at tbjdd8@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you