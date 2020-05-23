The Salvation Army in Columbia and Jefferson City received a new, redesigned Emergency Disaster Services Canteen on Monday.
The canteen will be used for small local emergencies and large scale regional disasters, according to a news release. It can distribute up to 1,600 hot or cold meals, in addition to hot and cold beverages, snacks, cleaning or hygiene kits and Bibles.
The mid-Missouri region is one of six areas in the country to receive a new canteen.
Next, the Salvation Army will begin "building Emergency Disaster Services teams for both Columbia and Jefferson City to serve our community" during times of emergency and disaster, according to the release.