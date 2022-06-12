Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby brings speed, sun, smiles to downtown Columbia

According to the official flyer, the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby started at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. But derby veterans and organizers know the first leg of the race really starts closer to 5 a.m., around sunrise.
The race commenced with alarm clocks blaring. Then, it was a dead sprint to get racers and pit crews out of bed, into the shower, dressed and fed before piling into the car. Families arrived at 5:30 a.m. at the Downtown Optimist Club on Grand Avenue.
Inside the club, sleep-deprived parents lifted soap box cars, shaped like bathtubs, kayaks and cruise missiles, off their racks. Pairs of adults lumbered out front, gripping the cars by their axles. They then arranged the vehicles into a grid on the patio. Racers in bright orange shirts leaned on the walls outside, fidgeting and yawning. Humid summer air hugged the families like a blanket.
"Dang, that's a lot of cars," said 7-year-old stock racer Brock Thomas.
Indeed, it was. A record 53 drivers and their cars competed in the derby Sunday. Among them were 25 stock racers, 22 superstock racers and six masters' division racers. On the main patio, sunlight reflected an array of colors off the car bodies.
"There's a lot of people here today," Optimist Club President Tony Parisio said. "This is good."
The derby shut down Broadway between Sixth Street and Providence Road, from the early morning Sunday to roughly 4:30 p.m. City of Columbia crews were up as early as 5 a.m. preparing the roads around the course.
Race Co-Director Rick McKernan gathered competitors outside the club to go over ground rules at 6 a.m.
"We're gonna have a lot of fun today," McKernan said. "It's gonna be hot. Make sure that you stay hydrated."
Shortly after the briefing, pickup trucks with white metal trailers and bungee cords pulled up in front of the Optimist Club. Parents began hitching the cars to their transports. These trucks then dropped the cars at the Seventh Street / Broadway hub.
Each registered racer got five runs down the roughly 900-foot tracks, including their practice run. And each run consisted of two heats, one down each lane of Broadway, against their opponents.
The race was set up as a double elimination-style tournament, with a consolation bracket for losers of the first set of runs. The winners in each division will get the chance to compete against racers from around the world at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
At the track, parents and volunteers began setting up tents and piecing together PVC piping. Owen Schilling and Casey Buckman huddled under a red tent at the top of the track, building the 30-inch ramps that would propel racers downhill. Other families unpacked coolers filled with snacks and started up their grills.
Parent Keith Thomas was on Broadway at 7 a.m. helping to build barrier piping. This was his son, Brock’s first year competing in the race. Thomas said his son put the car together essentially by himself.
“He races go-karts in the wintertime, so this is right up his alley,” Thomas said. “He just likes to tinker with things.”
Eight-year-old Carmelina Parisio, on the other hand, said she’s most excited about winning.
“My dad has told me over and over again what to do,” she said.
Her plan included to keep her head down and minimize turning. But she said her favorite part was building the car with her father.
Racers conducted their final weigh-in at the top of the hill. Every driver then got a test run down the ramps and a chance to examine the track.
Eleven-year-old superstock racer Miller Buckman was adjusting his car's weights at the top of Seventh Street and Broadway before his test run. While Buckman said he was nervous after not practicing for a year, he was confident that after his third or fourth run, he'd feel comfortable.
"I want to get third this time," he said. Miller has finished in fourth and fifth places in past years.
Clayton Sibit was also in the superstock race this year. Clayton had won stock before and had his eyes on another first-place trophy. He said that the derby has helped to bring him and his dad closer over the years they’ve done it.
“We’ve put over 150 hours into our car this year,” he said.
By 9 a.m., tents lined two full blocks of Broadway. A thin wire finish line was erected at Providence, along with an array of traffic cones and hay bales. The DJ was ready. Organizers were ready. The racers posed for a picture and excitedly awaited their green light.
Around 9:15 a.m., McKernan's booming voice welcomed the crowd to the race over the PA system, before introducing four members of the local Honor Guard to conduct a ceremonial flag presentation before the National Anthem.
Then, it was off to the races.
Race co-director Evan Schilling estimated there would be over 300 minutes of racing, or five hours, at minimum.
Schilling counted pairs of racers down before pulling a red lever that catapulted the kids down the track. The cars' plastic wheels rumbled before gaining speed near the bottom of the hill. Some cars reached top speeds of 25 miles per hour.
As racers flew down the ramps, and the crowd of hundreds cheered, a robotic voice recorded times over the PA system. Many racers had some adjustments to make before their next ride and compared thoughts on the lanes.
“I got dusted,” Miller Buckman said after a disappointing first run. “I was moving around side to side a lot. I’m somewhat discouraged, but I still think I can come back.”
Volunteers at the scoring table marked up brackets with pens near the starting line.
“The fact that we've got 53 racers is significant,” Schilling said. “I believe it just sort of hearkens back to a different time in our country's past."
The winners of the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby this year were Drew Schilling in the stock division, Macklin Carter in the superstock division, and Megan Plum in the masters' division. Carmelina Parisio finished fifth in the stock race, Miller Buckman finished seventh in the superstock race and Clayton Sibit finished second in the superstock race, losing by 1/10th of a second.
Schilling said the derby is a multigenerational and self-sustaining communal tradition.
"That's a rare sport, to be able to celebrate those people all sort of working together as a team," Schilling said, "which is pretty exciting.”
Longtime derby attendee Ross Mutrux said the derby was an exciting event to both watch and race in.
“It’s a mixture of so much excitement and joy,” Mutrux said. “Just seeing the kids getting going, and wanting to race, it’s an awesome day.”