The Boone County Extension Council is calling all nature enthusiasts for its annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farms to Backyard Gardens.
Over the next three Saturdays, programs will be held over Zoom with topics ranging from the historic McBaine bur oak to invasive wildlife.
The program for Saturday, Feb. 27, will be held live from the McBaine bur oak tree and will explore the history and future of the landmark tree, including the most recent lightning strike and the general health and care of the tree. Saturday’s program will be followed by events on invasive plant identification March 6 and dealing with nuisance wildlife March 13.
Letitia Johnson, county engagement specialist in community economic development for MU Extension, said this year’s program is more important than ever after the isolation from the pandemic.
“After we were inside all last year, we are all ready to get out and frolic,” she said.
Those who are interested should register for the Zoom sessions at brownpapertickets.com.
Attendance for all three sessions is $6. Those unable to make the Saturday sessions can contact the organizer to arrange to view the program after its air date.