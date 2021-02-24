MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield has stepped down as CEO of the Columbia-based company and will be replaced by Matt Fleming.
The MidwayUSA Board of Directors announced Fleming's promotion in a Wednesday news release. It is effective immediately. Fleming assumes the dual role of president and CEO.
Fleming joined the company as sales and marketing manager in 2001 and was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing in 2004 before taking the reins as president in 2009.
Since then, the news release said, MidwayUSA has seen a 300% increase in customers and received two consecutive Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards.
Potterfield will remain the company's board chairperson.
"Matt Fleming has been an integral part of the growth of MidwayUSA over the past 20 years. His exceptional leadership qualities, attention to detail and focus on serving customers make him the perfect choice to lead MidwayUSA into the future,” Potterfield said.
Fleming is the first non-family CEO of MidwayUSA.
"I couldn’t imagine another place where my personal values better align with the values of the company,” Fleming said in the release.
Potterfield and his wife, Brenda Potterfield, began their career in shooting sports when they opened a small gun shop in 1977 that would eventually become MidwayUSA. The company now employs about 350 people and is building a new headquarters and warehouse at Route J and U.S. 40 west of Columbia.