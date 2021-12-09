Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew called Thursday for a delay in the selection of a new city manger, citing a lack of transparency in the selection process.
In a press release, Minchew asked that the position not be filled until after the April 2022 elections, as Mayor Brian Treece is not running for re-election.
Minchew also called on city residents to call their City Council representatives to urge them to postpone the new hire until the next mayor is elected.
There will be at least one new council member in addition to the mayor after the April election as Fourth Ward incumbent Ian Thomas is not seeking re-election. Karl Skala, who represents the Third Ward, is the only incumbent on the April ballot.
Treece, who announced in September that he would not seek re-election, has been the city’s point person in the search for a replacement for City Manager John Glascock, who is retiring Jan. 14.
Questions from the Missourian for details of how the search is being handled, the number of candidates and when a decision will be made have not been answered by Treece or other council members. City Council member Betsy Peters, who represents Ward 6, said this week an announcement would come Dec. 20 but would not provide other details.
The process contrasts to a more open, public-involved selection process that preceded Glascock getting the position.
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, president of Race Matters, Friends, said the lack of transparency leads her to question the mayor’s intentions.
“My question is when did the mayor stop caring about transparency? What is his definition of transparency because this isn’t it,” Wilson-Kleekamp said in regards to the platform of transparency that Treece ran on during his campaign.
A volunteer in Columbia for 20 years, Minchew serves on the Board of Directors of Phoenix Programs, an addiction recovery center.