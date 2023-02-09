A Minnesota man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison without parole for exchanging pornographic material with an 11-year-old victim from Boone County.
Douglas Canfield, 56, will also serve eight years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Canfield communicated with the child over a dating app called Fastmeet in June 2019.
Later that year, an anonymous report to the Boone County Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services alerted authorities to the child's internet activities. Investigators used the child's phone to identify Canfield, who also admitted to using the app to solicit pornographic material from other minors.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department's Cyber Crimes Task Force was part of the case investigation, according to the DOJ.