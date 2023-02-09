A Minnesota man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison without parole for exchanging pornographic material with an 11-year-old victim from Boone County.

Douglas Canfield, 56, will also serve eight years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. 

