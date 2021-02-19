The Columbia Supplier Diversity Program is hosting its fifth annual Minority and Women Owned Business Week and Expo virtually from Monday through next Friday.
Minority and women business owners can attend webinars about local resources around Columbia on Monday and Tuesday of the upcoming week.
These webinars will give tips about how to succeed in creating and running a small business while making sure you have all certifications necessary. The businesses that attend can gain federal, state and local government agency contacts.
The event will open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You will learn ways that you can support minority and women owned businesses local to Columbia.
Below is the Minority and Women Owned Business Week and Expo event schedule, according to a news release:
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday: Kickoff & MWBE Local Resources Webinars.
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday: Federal, State and Local Certification Requirements Webinars.
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday: Residential & Commercial Contractors and Services Expo.
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday: Women Owned Business Expo.
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. next Friday: Minority Owned Business Expo and Closing Program.
A few of the business planning to attend include A Galaxy of Stars Child Care Center, Buzz Well Media, Tootsie's Upscale Resale Boutique.
This virtual event is open to the public and can be viewed at www.ColumbiaREDI.com. If you have a small business and would like to participate, you can use this Google form to register.
For additional information, contact James Whitt, the director of Supplier Diversity Program development, at 573-441-5544 or james.whitt@como.gov. You can also visit MWBE.COMO.gov to see which local business are attending and to connect with the businesses.