The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,348 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital on Thursday and Friday, according to a MU Health Care news release.
The radiothon was hosted by Children's Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group.
Local Zimmer radio stations KSSZ/93.9 FM Boonville, KATI/94.3 FM Jefferson City, KCLR/99.3 FM Boonville and KTXY/106.9 FM Jefferson City broadcasted live from the lobby of Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, according to the release.
During the radiothon, patients and their families shared their stories with the public.
According to previous Missourian reporting, last year's event raised $253,453. The event has now raised over $3 million over the last 14 years.
All of the proceeds raised in the radiothon will stay in central Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at Children's Hospital, according to the release.