A family traveling through Columbia found their 2-year-old rescue dog Sophia after she went missing in a rollover accident Thursday night near Interstate 70. The black and white bully mix was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon.
Ashely Pate, 39, of Denver said she and her 35-year-old husband Kenneth Myles were traveling from Alabama to Denver when their 2009 Honda Civic was involved in a crash near the Stadium Boulevard exit of I-70.
The couple had just taken off Sophia's harness, refilled their gas tank and were about to get back on the highway when the crash occurred, Pate said. She said she believes the dog jumped from the car and that by the time Myles went to find Sophia after the crash, she was gone. No one else was seriously injured.