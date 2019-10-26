The husband of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge was arrested Friday on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
Joseph Elledge, 23, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and booked into the Boone County Jail on Friday, according to online jail records. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.
Evidence of child abuse and neglect was discovered during the missing person investigation, leading to his arrest, said Steve Sapp, police spokesman, in an email.
The investigation is ongoing, Sapp said. There was no other information to share at this time, he said.
Police also announced Friday that they were opening a criminal investigation into Mengqi Ji Elledge's disappearance.
Mengqi Ji Elledge was reported missing Oct. 9.