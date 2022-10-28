The Salt Creek Bridge on Missouri 240 has been closed since Thursday night due to possible structural issues.
Adam Pulley, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Friday morning that the bridge, which is five miles south of Fayette in Howard County, was closed going both directions.
"We still have inspectors out at the site trying to gather the full extent of the issue," Pulley said.
Maintenance crews were doing routine repairs on the bridge's pavement when they spotted a problem.
Later on, it was, "determined that there were some issues that we needed to take a closer look at for the safety of motorists," Pulley said.
Missouri 240 is one of the only direct routes to I-70 from Fayette. Some Fayette residents have been using detours that go through Harrisburg and New Franklin.
Lifelong Fayette resident Tiffany Smith said her husband John had to drive through Harrisburg to get to work in Columbia on Friday.
The Smiths drive on Missouri 240 about two to three times a week, mostly for shopping trips.
Tiffany didn't know the bridge was out until her husband told her, she said.
Jacques Kepner, a California native who spends time in Fayette and Glasgow, was unaware of the bridge being closed.
Kepner was debating driving to Columbia Friday night and had to think of alternate routes to get to the costume party he was planning on attending.
"It's going to be a huge inconvenience," Kepner said.
MoDOT suggests that motorists find alternate routes between Fayette and I-70 for the time being.