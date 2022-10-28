The Salt Creek Bridge on Missouri 240 has been closed since Thursday night due to possible structural issues.  

Adam Pulley, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Friday morning that the bridge, which is five miles south of Fayette in Howard County, was closed going both directions.

