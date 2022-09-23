Conspiracies are real, but the attempts to explain them are conspiracy theories, St. Louis writer Sarah Kendzior told an audience of 30 Thursday at Skylark Bookshop in downtown Columbia.
Sometimes those theories are accurate, but they can often be dangerous and misleading.
Kendzior differentiated between conspiracy theorists and real conspirators this way: Real conspirators will plot "to carry out a secret plan, usually to the detriment of the public good."
The best-selling author of "Hiding in Plain Sight" was invited to Columbia to talk about her most recent book, "They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent," with bookshop owner Alex George.
Kendzior's new book digs into the "culture of conspiracy" in the United States and the dangers of criminal impunity that elite officials receive within that climate.
Her book explores a series of conspiracy-related events, including the Jan. 6 rush on the U.S. Capitol, the 2020 election, accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the terrorism of 9/11.
Throughout Thursday's discussion, Kendzior clearly explained the difference between actual conspiracies and conspiracy theories, which include the lies spread by Alex Jones. Jones is the radio host who has famously claimed that 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing and the shooting of Gabby Giffords were hoaxes.
When citizens experience "so much propaganda, so many lies and so much entrenched corruption with no accountability," Kendzior said it means rumors are taken seriously and actual evidence is "ignored."
The term "conspiracy theory" has a negative connotation, said Kendzior, who is familiar with death threats claiming "she's crazy, she's a conspiracy theorist, she's an alarmist." She wants to reclaim "conspiracy theory" as a "neutral term," she said Thursday.
But the internet can make it difficult for genuine truth-seekers to find the facts, she added.
"The truth is being decided for you by what a computer thinks you are, by the kind of person a machine thinks you are," she said.
Despite being accused of numerous criminal offenses, Donald Trump and other elite figures are rarely punished for their actions, Kendzior said. They behave with impunity, which can be quite dangerous for the country.
A prevalent theme in "They Knew," as well as "Hiding in Plain Sight," is the predictions Kendzior made about the Trump presidency. For example, she predicted against steep odds that Trump would win the presidency in 2016. She warned that he had close connections to Russia and to white supremacists.
She talked about being called a "Cassandra" for these predictions, despite saying that most of the time, she was not forecasting the future but explaining how events led to obvious conclusions.
"I'm telling you what has happened, based on the evidence, based on history," she said.
"In America, people will forgive you for anything," she said. "They'll forgive you for being a bigot, they'll forgive you for being a thief, but they'll never forgive you for being right too early."
Her book draws on her experiences living in Missouri, observing the state's political climate and examining the part it plays in the rest of the country.
Missouri has some of the loosest laws around anonymous political donations, also known as dark money, she said Thursday. It also has low COVID-19 vaccination rates, as well as widespread vaccine hesitancy.
Kendzior has a doctorate in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis and is an expert on authoritarian states of the former Soviet Union, particularly Uzbekistan.
She is also a co-host of the podcast "Gaslit Nation" and has written for The New York Times, The Guardian and The Chicago Tribune, among other publications.