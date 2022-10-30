Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot.

Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer

Judge Robin Ransom

Alok Ahuja

Karen King Mitchell

Mark D. Pfieffer

W. Douglas Thomson

