Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot.
Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer
Hometown: Rock Port
Age: 59
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in political science and philosophy from William Jewell College; Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Background: Fischer has served on the Missouri Supreme Court since 2008.
During his tenure he served a term as chief justice from July 2017 to June 2019.
He was previously retained in 2010.
Fischer served as an associate circuit judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit from 2006 to 2008.
Prior to being a judge, Fischer clerked for former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Andrew J. Higgins from 1988 to 1989.
He established his own law office in 1992 and practiced until 2006.
Robin Ransom
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in political science and sociology from Douglass College at Rutgers University; Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri.
Background: Ransom was appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court in May 2021.
She previously served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District from January 2019 to May 2021.
Ransom also served as a circuit judge in the 22nd Judicial Circuit from 2008 to 2019 and as a family court commissioner from 2002 to 2008. Prior to being a judge, Ransom worked as an attorney in the public defender’s office (1992 to 1995), prosecutor’s office (1995 to 1996) and family court (1996 to 2002) in St. Louis County.
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
Alok Ahuja
Hometown: Kansas City
Age: 59
Education: Bachelor of arts degree in philosophy and English literature from the University of Kansas; Juris Doctor from Yale University.
Background: Ahuja has served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District since 2007. He was previously retained in 2010. Prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law at a Washington, D.C. firm from 1989 to 1992 and a Kansas City firm from 1992 to 2007.
Ahuja also sits on the board of directors for Lawyers Encouraging Academic Performance (LEAP), a charity founded by lawyers in Kansas City to raise money for the educational benefit of local disadvantaged children.
Karen King Mitchell
Hometown: St. Louis
Age: 63
Education: Bachelor of arts from the University of Missouri; Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Background: Mitchell has served on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District since 2009. She was previously retained in 2010. Prior to being a judge, Mitchell worked in the Missouri attorney general’s office, first as an assistant attorney general (1987 to 1999) and then as chief deputy attorney general (1999 to 2009).
She also served as the director of the Missouri Department of Revenue from January to July 2009.
Mark D. Pfeiffer
Hometown: Columbia
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Westminster College in Fulton; Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri.
Background: Pfeiffer was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District in 2009. He was previously retained by voters in 2010.
He presently serves on the executive committee of the National Council of Chief Judges of State Courts of Appeals and as the chairperson of the Appellate Courts Education Committee.
Prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia.
Pfeiffer also teaches a course at Westminster College.
Doug Thomson
Hometown: Maryville
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor of science degree in finance from Missouri State University; Juris Doctor from University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Background: Thomson was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District in March 2020. He previously served as an associate circuit judge in Nodaway County from 2014 to 2020.
Thomson served on the board of directors for the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges from 2018 to 2020.
He was a member of the association from 2015 to 2021.
Prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law in Liberty and Maryville.