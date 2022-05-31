Missouri Contemporary Ballet is undergoing a name change. On July 1, the name will change to Mareck Center for Dance to improve perceptions of the organization’s purpose, according to a news release.
The Board of Directors at Missouri Contemporary Ballet felt constricted by the use of “Missouri” in its name and is looking to grow beyond its former branding, according to the release. The organization is home to a professional dance company, a school of dance and outreach programs including DanceAbility for students with a range of abilities.
The board also thought use of the term “ballet” in the title limited the apparent focus of the organization to only that form of dance and did not accurately portray the group’s expanding nature.
The incorporation of founder Karen Mareck Grundy’s name is meant to honor her many contributions as executive and artistic director. The use of the word “center” in the new name is meant to reflect the numerous artistic influences and creative perspectives, according to the release.