MU graduate students won a partial victory Tuesday in their lawsuit against the UM System when the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled that they are employees.
The Court of Appeals, however, reversed a lower court ruling regarding the coalition’s right to exclusive collective bargaining.
The coalition sued in 2016, and the 13th Circuit Court of Boone County ruled last summer that the graduate students are employees and that the Coalition had the right to collective bargaining, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The university appealed the lower court decision in July 2018.
The Missouri Constitution establishes that employees have the right to “organize and to bargain collectively.” The university’s position has been that graduate students are not employees and, therefore, do not have the right to unionize.
The appeals court based part of its decision on common dictionary definitions and the university’s own policies and practices, which treat graduate workers as employees, according to its opinion.
On the issue of collective bargaining, the court cited procedural problems with the April 2016 election that was held to let graduate workers decide if the Coalition should act as their bargaining representative.
Thirty percent of MU’s graduate students voted, 84% in favor. The university never recognized the outcome of the election, which was organized and held by the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County.
Judge Victor C. Howard wrote in the appeals court opinion that the election was not “held in accordance with the Missouri public sector labor law.”
Public sector law applies to nonteachers, which some graduate students, such as researchers and library assistants, are considered. The court’s decision is based on this distinction.
For determining who will represent nonteachers in bargaining, elections must follow specific procedures. Both nonteaching and teaching graduate students participated in the election.
“Research assistants could request the State Board of Mediation run an election for them, but teachers, teaching assistants at the University of Missouri could not because teachers were exempt (from public sector labor law),” coalition attorney Loretta Haggard explained.
A call to the UM System for comment on the court’s ruling was not returned immediately.
“We are pleased that the Court of Appeals recognized that the constitutional right to collectively bargain extends to student workers,” coalition co-chair Michael Vierling said in a news release. “They should have a voice in the workplace just as other public employees.”