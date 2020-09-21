The Missouri Cures Education Foundation will be holding its WISER — Women in Science, Entrepreneurship and Research — event virtually from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will be discussing Columbia women excelling in science, research and business.
The Missouri Cures Education Foundation is a statewide nonprofit formed to protect stem cell research. The organization has expanded its purpose to ensure that any medical research that is legal at a federal level is also legal in Missouri.
"This is our fifth event in Columbia," said Dena Ladd, the foundation's executive director. "All of the WISER events we do focus on local women. This year we're focused on professional development."
Ladd said topics include negotiation, mentorship and branding.
"It's a little bit trickier to network virtually, but with virtual events, women all around the state get to be a part of the event," Ladd said.
Ladd said people from all over the state have signed up.
"I think it's important for us to have events like this because there are not as many women in science, entrepreneurship and engineering," said Susan Hart, vice president of Huebert Builders and a panelist for the event. "This increases your network, which really can help."
Huebert Builders, a commercial general contractor, renovated the Ragtag Cinema under Hart. Hart was invited to the panel because of her expertise in construction. Women only made up 10.3% of construction workers in 2019.
"It's an opportunity to spend an hour with some professionals to hear how they have advanced in their careers," Hart said.