Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and kayaking, is free to the public and all equipment is provided. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's headquarters, 2901 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

