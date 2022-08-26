Mid-Missourians can pick up some outdoor skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation's next sampling event on Sept. 10. This is the first sampling event the department has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which will train people in outdoor skills such as archery, fishing and kayaking, is free to the public and all equipment is provided. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's headquarters, 2901 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.
Kevin Lohraff, nature center manager at the department, said the event provides a no-cost option for people not ready to invest in often-expensive gear.
"We call it an outdoor skills sample because people can sample these activities, especially those people who haven't tried them before," Lohraff said. "They don't have to buy the gear, they don't have to get invested in the equipment."
Lohraff said he's glad the department has this trial run for interested Missouri residents because of how costly these activities can be. He added "good" kayaks can cost around $800 to $1,000; bows cost about $200.
"So, when you consider fishing rods and fishing reels, and kayaks and paddles, and archery bows and arrows, you know, it starts to add up pretty quickly," Lohraff said. “But that’s one of the neat things, is that (participants) can try these things and see if they like them or not. And if they do, of course we encourage them to buy some new equipment so they can follow up and do these things on their own.”
Participants can partake in all three of the activities offered, which will be located in close proximity to each other. The department of conservation encourages attendees to wear closed-toe shoes and to bring water, according to a news release on Friday.
"They can just come out and try it with staff and volunteers who are going to give out some tips and make sure everyone is safe,” Lohraff said.