Missouri is expecting to receive around 50,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Sunday night.
DHSS Director Randall Williams signed a standing order for the administration of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Janssen Biotech Inc., the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, after "review of preliminary recommendations made today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," a Sunday news release said.
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in the United States, joining two-dose options from Pfizer and Moderna. It received the go-ahead for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.
"We are incredibly appreciative to be receiving additional vaccines in Missouri, and we remain committed to making it available for a variety of vaccinators to get it into the arms as efficiently as possible," Williams said in the release. "The order issued today will authorize approved vaccinators to vaccinate using the Janssen vaccine as soon as they receive it from our federal partners."
"During these initial weeks that the Janssen vaccine is available, we will be allocating it across all current delivery channels providing vaccinations for Missourians," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson added in the release. "Hospitals, local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers and mass vaccination clinics will be included in the plan to distribute the Janssen vaccine so local providers can help determine which populations could be best served with a single-dose regimen."