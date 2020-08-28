The Missouri Census Data Center has released a new version of what was formerly known as the “Missouri County Pages.”

The new data application, now called Missouri Fact Sheets, quickly generates data from any county in Missouri.

Glenn Rice, research project analyst lead, said the update was released in early August and appears similar to the previous version.

Rice explained the updated version uses the most recent data gathered from sources such as the agricultural census, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, surveys and census population estimates, and local sources to provide more accurate information that reflect changes over time. 

Some information was taken out because it was misleading, outdated or didn't take into account outside factors that would influence the data. Other information, such as food insecurity for children, was added.

The updates were needed to include data that account for census changes over the past few years. The previous one was outdated and didn't work very well, Rice said. 

“As far as the site goes, it's really just one data application among many that we have at the Missouri Census Data Center website,” Rice said. “It's intended for users that want just a quick snapshot from a variety of sources at the Missouri county level.”

The application was created to make it easier for people to compare counties with its simple navigation. If users want more information, additional sources are linked in the data.

The application is ready to go with updated information on any Missouri county. 

