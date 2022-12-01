Missouri is currently experiencing the lowest gas prices this year since January. Beating neighboring states like Tennessee and Kansas, Missouri has the seventh-lowest gas price average in the nation, averaging at $3.03 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.
Columbia’s average gas price is only 1 cent higher than the state average. Over the past week, Columbia gas prices have dropped 20 cents from $3.24 initially to $3.04, according to AAA’s Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. The highest Missouri gas price occurred in June, averaging $4.87 per gallon.
Southwestern Missouri is experiencing the lowest gas prices in the state, with Joplin averaging $2.82 per gallon. Meanwhile, southeastern Missouri is experiencing the highest gas prices in the state, with Cape Girardeau averaging $3.25, which was 15 cents lower than last week’s average in the area.
Retail gas prices have declined in recent weeks due to stabilized crude oil prices. Crude oil makes up 50-60% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, and the global demand for crude oil has decreased with the increase of COVID-19 shutdowns in China, according to a AAA news release.
“Drivers should be aware there are some indicators that oil prices may rebound, and global gasoline demand may increase in the near future, which could reverse the current downward price trend,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.