Missouri is currently experiencing the lowest gas prices this year since January. Beating neighboring states like Tennessee and Kansas, Missouri has the seventh-lowest gas price average in the nation, averaging at $3.03 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.

Columbia’s average gas price is only 1 cent higher than the state average. Over the past week, Columbia gas prices have dropped 20 cents from $3.24 initially to $3.04, according to AAA’s Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. The highest Missouri gas price occurred in June, averaging $4.87 per gallon.

  • I am a poet, photographer and reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri- Columbia studying magazine journalism with an emphasis in arts, culture, music and entertainment.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

