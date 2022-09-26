Friday will be the last day to submit receipts to collect gas tax refunds in Missouri. 

In October 2021, Missouri's motor fuel tax rose to 19.5 cents per gallon from 17 cents. The tax rose again in July 2022, increasing to 22 cents per gallon.

