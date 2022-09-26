Friday will be the last day to submit receipts to collect gas tax refunds in Missouri.
In October 2021, Missouri's motor fuel tax rose to 19.5 cents per gallon from 17 cents. The tax rose again in July 2022, increasing to 22 cents per gallon.
The fuel tax will continue to rise every year until drivers will be paying a tax of nearly 30 cents per gallon by July 1, 2025.
Drivers can submit a 4923-H form to the Department of Revenue to be eligible for the tax refund on the extra 2.5 cents from the October 2021 increase.
The form requires vehicle and fuel information, and drivers must report the number of gallons of fuel they purchased between Oct. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, in the form of receipts and invoices.
Missouri drivers access the form on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.
The form can either be submitted online, by email or by regular mail to the department.
