Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing protests and the impending 2020 election, student journalists are looking for ways to best inform audiences and combat the spread of misinformation.
The Missouri Humanities Council, in partnership with the University of Missouri System, hosted a virtual panel event, "Democracy and the Informed Citizen," on Tuesday evening for college students across the state.
The host of the event, Janet Saidi, assistant news director at KBIA radio, guided the three panelists, Michael Gerson, Ruby Bailey and Tony Messenger, through a conversation about the increasingly polarized media landscape. They also discussed the importance of media literacy, covering everything from the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, the Thomas Jefferson statue on MU's campus and the approaching 2020 election.
Messenger, a metro columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, talked about the changing financial model of journalism. Messenger sees polarization as a unique challenge to reaching new readership by finding common ground.
He said the key to reaching new readers is by finding common ground in an increasingly polarized country.
He also said that common ground reminds readers of the role of journalism in democracy and that it can, "remind them we aren’t the enemy of the people."
The panelists tackled the challenges of social media, specifically Twitter, in combatting misinformation. Gerson said that Twitter, like many social media platforms, has the unfortunate ability to "increase the velocity of lies."
Gerson said that, where previous generations might have had public speeches and debates, Twitter has become the main method through which presidential candidates communicate with the country.
Diversity was the final point of discussion for the evening. Bailey brought up that the idea of diversity is not just aiming for a specific number but achieving true inclusion, from policies to workflows to sourcing.
"If we are doing our jobs correctly, we will help folks have a voice of their own," Bailey said. "We will help to amplify those voices if we are stepping outside of the parts of the community that we are comfortable with or that we tend to gravitate toward for whatever reason."
Gerson ended the event on a similar note, bringing the conversation full circle by speaking to the importance of good journalism in a democratic society.
"One of the rarest, most valuable commodities any political community, particularly in democracy, is empathy," Gerson said. "I think journalism plays a very important role in imagining ourselves in other circumstances. In some of the best journalism, you can put yourself in someone else's shoes. And I think that's an underestimated element of what journalism does for a free society."